Walgreens and VillageMD to open three primary care practices in New Hampshire
Mar. 17, 2022 9:35 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and VillageMD said they plan to open three more Village Medical at Walgreens primary care in the Southern New Hampshire area by the end of summer 2022, with the first opening on April 19.
- The companies expect to open more than 200 practices by the end of 2022. Including the new openings, VillageMD and Walgreens have now opened about 100 practices across 13 markets, including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.
- The company said the three new primary care practices will be located in Manchester, Hooksett and Nashua.
- The new Village Medical at Walgreens practices will create more than 80 full-time jobs and employ more than 35 science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, the companies said.