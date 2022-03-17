Volta, Tanger Factory partner to bring EV charging to shoppers across US

Mar. 17, 2022 9:34 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)SKTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) announced a plan to install dynamic Volta charging stations at Tanger locations in 9 markets throughout the U.S.
  • The partnership, which is expected to grow in the coming months, unlocks 2 new geographies for VLTA and expands its reach in others.
  • Providing shoppers with access to DC Fast and L2 charging solutions, VLTA's deployment plan will provide seamless and universal reliable charging.
  • Through its 55-inch dual digital screens, VLTA provides an advertising and communications platform that accelerates electric vehicle adoption and attracts customers to retail locations.
  • SKT will leverage this media functionality nationally, regionally, and locally as part of its omnichannel marketing partnerships strategy.
