PAVmed announces first human implants with the PortIO infusion system
Mar. 17, 2022 9:40 AM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Commercial-stage med-tech firm, PAVmed (PAVM +7.1%), is trading higher after announcing the first human implants using the company’s PortIO Intraosseous Infusion System.
- As part of the first-in-human study in Colombia, South America, doctors at the Clinica Porto Azul in Barranquilla have successfully implanted the device in three patients, PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) said.
- With no complications, all patients have successfully received an infusion of fluids in line with the study protocol.
- “Simply stated, PortIO worked exactly as designed and intended,” Chief Medical Officer of PAVmed (PAVM) Brian J. deGuzman remarked.
- While the intraosseous route was widely in use to infuse fluids, medicines, etc., into bone marrow instead of a vein, “existing intraosseous devices protrude through the skin and can only be used for 48 hours or less, generally for emergency situations,” he added.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Shareholders Unite argued PAVmed (PAVM) shares were attractive last December.