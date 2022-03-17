PAVmed announces first human implants with the PortIO infusion system

Mar. 17, 2022 9:40 AM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Commercial-stage med-tech firm, PAVmed (PAVM +7.1%), is trading higher after announcing the first human implants using the company’s PortIO Intraosseous Infusion System.
  • As part of the first-in-human study in Colombia, South America, doctors at the Clinica Porto Azul in Barranquilla have successfully implanted the device in three patients, PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) said.
  • With no complications, all patients have successfully received an infusion of fluids in line with the study protocol.
  • “Simply stated, PortIO worked exactly as designed and intended,” Chief Medical Officer of PAVmed (PAVM) Brian J. deGuzman remarked.
  • While the intraosseous route was widely in use to infuse fluids, medicines, etc., into bone marrow instead of a vein, “existing intraosseous devices protrude through the skin and can only be used for 48 hours or less, generally for emergency situations,” he added.
