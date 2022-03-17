DingDong falls on report China probing over alleged hygiene issues
Mar. 17, 2022 9:42 AM ETDingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)MPNGFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dingdong Maicai (NYSE:DDL) dropped 7.5% after jumping 67% on Wednesday at least partly following a report that a Chinese regulator is probing the grocery-delivery platform probe related to alleged unhygienic food and disinfection problems.
- The market regulator in Beijing’s Haidian district has initiated a probe of Softbank-backe DingDong, according to Bloomberg, which cited an official statement.
- The news comes after a report in August that Chinese food delivery co. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) was likely to be fined about a $1B by Chinese antitrust regulator on claims that it abused its dominant market position.
- Dindong (DDL) along with several other Chinese tech stocks soared on Wednesday after state-run media said the Chinese government would stabilize its markets and support economic growth.