U.S. home sales dip in February as prices reach new highs, report says
Mar. 17, 2022 9:51 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- U.S. home sales and inventories dipped in February as prices reach new highs, according to RE/MAX's national housing report, which is based on data in 51 metropolitan areas.
- "With such high demand and low inventory, houses are flying off the shelves right now – even at prices that have reached new highs," said RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey.
- The slight M/M decline in home sales could set the stage for what is typically the year's biggest M/M ramp-up in sales, as March usually is considered the start of the spring home-selling season, the report said. "Having more listings on the market would be good for everyone, but the stage is set for another active spring selling season," Bailey added.
- Home sales edged down 0.9% M/M in February, and inventory fell 6.8% following double-digit declines in the previous four months
- Median sale price of $345K - the highest in report history - was 3% higher than in January and 17.3% above last year's figure.
- Earlier, housing starts grew 6.8% in February.