U.S. home sales dip in February as prices reach new highs, report says

Mar. 17, 2022 9:51 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Aerial view of Residential Distratic at Major MacKenzie Dr. and Islinton Ave., detached and duplex house at Woodbridge and Kleinburg, Vaughan, Canada

jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

  • U.S. home sales and inventories dipped in February as prices reach new highs, according to RE/MAX's national housing report, which is based on data in 51 metropolitan areas.
  • "With such high demand and low inventory, houses are flying off the shelves right now – even at prices that have reached new highs," said RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey.
  • The slight M/M decline in home sales could set the stage for what is typically the year's biggest M/M ramp-up in sales, as March usually is considered the start of the spring home-selling season, the report said. "Having more listings on the market would be good for everyone, but the stage is set for another active spring selling season," Bailey added.
  • Home sales edged down 0.9% M/M in February, and inventory fell 6.8% following double-digit declines in the previous four months
  • Median sale price of $345K - the highest in report history - was 3% higher than in January and 17.3% above last year's figure.
  • Earlier, housing starts grew 6.8% in February.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.