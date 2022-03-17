Hydrofarm partners with Fluence for distributing LED lighting solution
Mar. 17, 2022 9:54 AM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) announced distribution partnership with Fluence by OSRAM, global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production.
- The company will distribute Fluence's newly released SPYDR Fang LED lighting solution to its network of hydro-shop retailers throughout the U.S. beginning early April 2022.
- SPYDR Fang is a product designed for craft growers and home hobbyists and will join Hydrofarm's wide portfolio of cultivation products as LED adoption continues to rise among cultivators.
- Growers across U.S. will have greater access to Fluence’s technology via Hydrofarm’s national hydro-shop retail network.