Mar. 17, 2022

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive of the COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), has offloaded $408 million worth of company shares since January 2020, CNBC reported Thursday, citing an analysis of the company’s securities filings.
  • Equilar, a company providing data on executive compensation, has independently verified the value of Bancel’s sales. However, he has made the sales in line with the 10b5-1 stock plans adopted in 2018.
  • According to the report, as Moderna (MRNA) shares surged with its successes in the COVID-19 vaccine front, Bancel has become a billionaire with an estimated net worth of more than $5.3 billion based only on his company equity as of March 01.

  • Developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Moderna’s (MRNA) vaccine is the second most widely used COVID-19 shot in the U.S.

  • However, the company is battling several parties, including the NIH, for certain patent rights for the mRNA-based shot.

