Mortgage rates race ahead of 4%, highest since May 2019
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.16% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Mar. 17, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 3.85%; higher than 3.09% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "The Federal Reserve raising short-term rates and signaling further increases means mortgage rates should continue to rise over the course of the year. While home purchase demand has moderated, it remains competitive due to low existing inventory, suggesting high house price pressures will continue during the spring homebuying season," Chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- Federal Reserve raised federal funds rate target range by 25 basis points to 0.25%-0.5%, first hike since 2018.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.39% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.09% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.40%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.19% with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.97% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.79%.
- Despite mortgage rates rising amid a tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy for fighting high inflation, homebuilding is likely to remain supported by scarcity of homes available for sale.
- Earlier in the day, housing starts surged 6.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.769M units last month.
- Applications for purchase mortgages narrowed 3.9% Y/Y in February, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
- The National Association of Homebuilders reported its measure of single-family homebuilders confidence dropped to 6-month low in March; gauge of future sales was the lowest since June 2020.
