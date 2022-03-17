Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) jumped 12% after activist holder Ancora Holdings called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself.

Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge (EVBG), believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout, representing about 90% upside, according to a letter to EVBG's board of directors.

The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares have plunged in recent months, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith. The shares have declined 68% since the day before that announcement through Wednesday's close.

"We believe Everbridge is dramatically undervalued at current stock prices, and a sale to a well-capitalized acquirer could deliver more than $70 per share, or a more than 90% premium, for shareholders based on recent valuation multiples for both public and private company peers," according to the letter.

Everbridge (EVBG) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.

Everbridge (EVBG) shares also plunged on Feb. 25 after the software firm reported a Q4 net loss and issued mixed guidance.