Williams-Sonoma trades higher after guidance impresses

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM +2.0%) jumped after the retailer's guidance update and $1.5B buyback authorization brought buyers back into the stock.

Wells Fargo still has a cautious view on William-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) against the volatile market backdrop.

Analyst Zachary Fadem: "We believe WSM’s +MSD%-HSD% comp guide and stable (~17.7%) EBIT margins should be enough to re-engage the bull case and take Consensus estimates higher. That said, the macro backdrop is delicate, compares are onerous, and big ticket furniture retail hasn’t proven particularly en vogue with investors in today’s tape."

Fadem and team think investors should tread lightly with WSM and kept shares slotted at Equalweight until they see further evidence that the "WSM party can keep cooking."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, RBC Capital Markets pointed out that the WSM comparable sales was partially due to management’s decision not to chase sales with promos. The firm stayed bullish on WSM with an Outperform rating and price target boost to $220. Meanwhile, Cowen clipped its price target to $225 from $245.

