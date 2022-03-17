Nutrien (NYSE:NTR +4.6%) says it plans to increase potash production capability by nearly 1M metric tons this year to 15M tons, mostly during H2, in response to the uncertainty of supply from eastern Europe.

The fertilizer producer said last month it would target 13.7M-14.3M metric tons of potash sales in 2022.

Nutrien expects its 2022 potash production will increase by nearly 20% compared to 2020 and account for more than 70% of global production added over the period.

The company says it expects a small increase in capital spending this year and will hire an unspecified number of additional workers for its potash mines in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP -0.6%), which moves potash fertilizer into the U.S., sent a lock-out notice to its employees after labor talks failed.

A lockdown could have "serious implications" for potash transport to ports for shipment to offshore buyers, according to Canpotex, a company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic.

Nutrien shares have climbed 28% YTD as fertilizer prices rose to new record highs last week.