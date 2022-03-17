Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock is climbing 1.9% after the bitcoin (BTC-USD)-mining company reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EBITDA both rose 15% from Q3 levels. In addition, the company said its current capacity stands at 3.55 EH/s once all ordered miners are received and deployed, up from 2.5 EH/s reported at March 3.

Q4 total revenue of C$57.9M (US$45.7M) vs. C$50.3M in the previous quarter and C$13.0M in Q4 2020.

Q4 net loss of C$111.2M, or C$0.67 per share, swung from net income of C$23.4M, or $0.15 per share, in Q3.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of C$35.3M increased from C$30.7M in Q3.

The company had C$140.1M in cash as of Dec. 31, 2021, down from C$223.2M at Sept. 30.

"Hut 8 (HUT) continues to strategically emphasize its 'HODL' strategy, taking active steps to generate Canadian and U.S. dollars to help fund operating expenses, while avoiding selling bitcoin (BTC-USD). During Q4 2021, 100% of self-mined bitcoin was deposited into custody," the company said.

