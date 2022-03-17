Accenture delivers Q2 earnings beats, but warns of impact from Russia-Ukraine war

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has reported strong quarterly performance, with earnings and revenue both topping Wall Street estimates.

The professional services firm generated Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.54 (+14% Y/Y) on revenue of $15B, up 24% in U.S. dollars and 28% in local currency. Revenues were ~$300M above the top end of the company’s own guidance ($14.30B to $14.75B).

Consulting revenues grew 29% in U.S. dollars and 34% in local currency to $8.32B, while outsourcing revenues were $6.72B, up 19% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency

New bookings for the quarter were a record $19.6B, with record bookings in both consulting and outsourcing of $10.9B and $8.7B, respectively.

The firm ended the quarter with total cash balance of $5.5B (as at Feb. 28, 2022), compared with $8.2B at Aug. 31, 2021.

Outlook: The company updated its business outlook for fiscal 2022, raising range for full-year revenue growth to 24-26% in local currency vs. 18.62% consensus and EPS to $10.61 to $10.81 vs. $10.54 consensus. For Q322, Accenture expects revenues in the range of $15.7B to $16.15B (consensus: $15.19B). The estimate reflects the company's assumption of a negative 4% foreign-exchange impact compared with Q321.

However, the company warned that its operations could be adversely impacted if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. The estimates does not include assumptions for a significant escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict’s current scope.