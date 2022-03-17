Turkey keeps policy rate unchanged for third month even as inflation skyrockets

Mar. 17, 2022 10:49 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Despite Turkey's ongoing inflationary pressures, the country's central bank on Thursday has decided to keep its policy rate unchanged for a third month, according to a release.

The Monetary Policy Committee held its one-week repo rate at 14%, as expected by 21 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. This compares with headline inflation up a whopping 54% Y/Y in February, driven by a combination of a weaker lira and energy cost pressures rising since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Its unorthodox choice to keep the benchmark interest rate at the same level comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve started a fresh tightening cycle to tame inflation. The Bank of England also hiked for a third time since the pandemic started.

“Instead of raising rates as Poland’s and Hungary’s central banks have done in response to the inflationary shock caused by the war in Ukraine, the CRBT opted to keep its policy rate unchanged,” InTouch Capital Markets analyst Piotr Matys told Bloomberg. “Today’s decision is yet another confirmation that the CBRT shares President Erdogan’s unorthodox view on monetary policy and inflation,” he added.

Meanwhile, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR +1.6%) is rising intraday, but down over 4% M/M and 30% Y/Y, as the Middle Eastern nation faces 20-year high consumer price inflation. The U.S. dollar is rising 0.6% against the lira, with the lira recently changing hands at 14.70 against the greenback.

In January, Turkey and the UAE agreed to a $5B currency swap.

