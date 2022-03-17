Bolsonaro hints at replacing the Petrobras CEO, shares fall ~3%
Mar. 17, 2022 10:50 AM ETPBRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Politics remain a headwind for Petrobras (PBR) shareholders, as President Bolsonaro hinted at replacing the Company's CEO during an interview Wednesday.
- During the interview, Bolsonaro said the possibility of replacing the CEO exists, although he added "everyone in the government can be preplaced if they are not doing their job at a satisfactory level."
- In early March, Bolsonaro said the Company could cut profit to keep a lid on fuel prices.
- Within a week of the President's comments, Petrobras (PBR) lifted fuel prices ~20% and the Chairman resigned.
- With Federal elections set for October 2nd, and Bolsonaro lagging former President Lula in the polls, investor are likely to remain focused on politics, as well as the Company's favorable value proposition.