Google's appeal of record EU fine set for September decision
Mar. 17, 2022 10:53 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After nearly four years, Google's (GOOG -0.7%, GOOGL -0.8%) appeal over a record antitrust fine from the European Union is set for a decision in September, Bloomberg reports.
- The EU's General Court has set Sept. 14 for a decision date on the appeal of the fine that equals about $4.7 billion.
- That fine came tied to Google's approach with its Android operating system. But that's just one of three lines of attack from the European Commission on the search giant's market power.
- EC chief Margrethe Vestager has imposed the equivalent of more than $9 billion in fines on the company, with major probes into Android, shopping search and digital advertising.
- The EC imposed the record-setting fine in summer 2018.