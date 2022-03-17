Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM +0.8%) Australian unit says it plans to spend A$400M (US$291.5M) on in its Gippsland Basin Kipper field to deliver additional gas, Reuters reports, as the country's regulators warn of an eventual gas shortfall in eastern Australia.

Esso Australia says it will invest in the Southeast Australia-based basin to extract an additional 200 petajoules of gas over the coming five years, adding that about 30 PJ will be produced next year.

The company also says it is advancing funding decisions to begin production from the Turrum field in Bass Strait.

The aging Gippsland basin joint venture is operated by Esso Australia in a 50%-50% partnership with BHP, whose unit might be transferred to Woodside Petroleum if their proposed merger goes ahead this year.