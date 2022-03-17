European Union new passenger car sales down 6.7% in February
- Due to supply-chain issues increased by the war in Ukraine, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 6.7% to 719,465 units in February 2022, followed by 6% decline in January.
- The four major EU markets reported mixed results: Italy -22.6%, France -13.0% while Spain grew 6.6% and Germany +3.2%.
- On YTD basis, new cars sales in the European Union declined by 6.4%.
- “European auto demand was already tepid before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to production halts and components shortages that will further delay a recovery of European auto sales in 2022,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts led by Michael Dean said in a note.
- As Ukraine is a key source of wire harnesses that power automotive electrical systems, plant shutdowns in the country could lower European car production by as many as 700,000 vehicles in the first half, Colin Langan, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., said in a report this week.
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) have already stopped production at factories due to the supply disruption, while Mercedes-Benz AG has reduced output at a German factory..
- Earlier this week, Volkswagen intimated that it will have to revise its outlook if it’s unable to get wire harnesses for more than three or four weeks.
- European Union February registration -11.5% for Volkswagen (VWAGY), -19.5% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -4% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), +21.3% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), -1.5% for BMW (BMWYY), +1.1% for Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), -11.2% for Ford (NYSE:F), +3.1% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), +41.3% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -14.2% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -21.1% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and +0.4% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).
- Past twelve months sales trend of the EU market: