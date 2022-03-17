Eli Lilly (LLY +2.6%) shares are trading higher for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday after Bank of America raised its price target, arguing that the Street has not adequately recognized the company’s prospects in the obesity market.

The BofA thesis prepared by Geoff Meacham and analysts centers on Tirzepatide, an experimental therapy for conditions including Type 2 Diabetes and obesity.

While investors focus on its potential approval and launch for diabetes, a data readout expected in mid-2022 from the SURMOUNT-1 study in obesity “could spark broader investor interest given the magnitude and awareness of the opportunity,” they added.

The team predicts that the obesity data could lead to an uptick in shares similar to what happened when Biogen secured approval for Aduhelm, an event that rallied other developers in Alzheimer's space such as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Citing a sensitivity analysis with expert opinion, the analysts have updated their model to add the Tirzepatide’s potential in obesity and maintained the estimates for T2D, which together have indicated more than double the consensus estimates for 2030.

Meacham and the team maintained their Buy rating on the stock, and the price target raised to $315 from $300 per share implies a premium of ~14% to the last close.

Among 29 analysts rating the stock, Eli Lilly (LLY) has a Buy recommendation on Wall Street with a $283.05 per share target.