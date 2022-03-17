KE Holdings stock dips after massive gain on Wednesday as volatility reigns

Mar. 17, 2022 11:05 AM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)KWEB, TIGR, FUTU, QFIN, FINVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

stock market is crashing

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • The rollercoaster ride is continuing for shares of KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE -21.0%), which operates the popular Beike real estate mobile app in China, as the stock loses a fraction of the 64% surge it experienced a day earlier.
  • Chinese tech stocks in general got a boost on Wednesday when the government pledged to support the nation's economic growth and companies that list overseas.
  • It's a similar story for other Chinese tech-focused financial stocks. FinVolution (FINV), a lending platform, is down 12%; 360 DigiTech (QFIN), another consumer finance platform, dips 11%; online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) drops 10%; and UP Fintech Holding (TIGR), an online brokerage, slides 4.5%.
  • For a broader view at Chinese tech stocks, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is off 12% in late morning New York trading.
  • In September, SA contributor Monplanet Capital Management warned that KE Holdings (BEKE) may have a downside of close to 50%. Since then KE Holdings has lost 22% before Thursday's dip as seen in this chart.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.