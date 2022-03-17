KE Holdings stock dips after massive gain on Wednesday as volatility reigns
Mar. 17, 2022 11:05 AM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)KWEB, TIGR, FUTU, QFIN, FINVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The rollercoaster ride is continuing for shares of KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE -21.0%), which operates the popular Beike real estate mobile app in China, as the stock loses a fraction of the 64% surge it experienced a day earlier.
- Chinese tech stocks in general got a boost on Wednesday when the government pledged to support the nation's economic growth and companies that list overseas.
- It's a similar story for other Chinese tech-focused financial stocks. FinVolution (FINV), a lending platform, is down 12%; 360 DigiTech (QFIN), another consumer finance platform, dips 11%; online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) drops 10%; and UP Fintech Holding (TIGR), an online brokerage, slides 4.5%.
- For a broader view at Chinese tech stocks, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is off 12% in late morning New York trading.
- In September, SA contributor Monplanet Capital Management warned that KE Holdings (BEKE) may have a downside of close to 50%. Since then KE Holdings has lost 22% before Thursday's dip as seen in this chart.