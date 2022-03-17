Moderna COVID-19 shot cleared in Canada for children aged 6 to 11 years

Mar. 17, 2022 11:14 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced on Thursday that Health Canada approved its COVID-19 vaccine, branded as Spikevax, for immunization against COVID-19 in children aged 6 to11 years.
  • The regulator has approved a two-dose regimen of the vaccine at 50 µg per dose, half the level of dosage recommended for adults.
  • Recently, Australia and the European Union also authorized the vaccine for the age group.
  • "Health Canada was the first regulator to fully approve our COVID-19 vaccine, and we are pleased they have taken this important step to expand this authorization to children aged 6 to11 years," Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel noted.
  • In the U.S., only Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 shot is available for use in the age group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.