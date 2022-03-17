Moderna COVID-19 shot cleared in Canada for children aged 6 to 11 years
Mar. 17, 2022 11:14 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced on Thursday that Health Canada approved its COVID-19 vaccine, branded as Spikevax, for immunization against COVID-19 in children aged 6 to11 years.
- The regulator has approved a two-dose regimen of the vaccine at 50 µg per dose, half the level of dosage recommended for adults.
- Recently, Australia and the European Union also authorized the vaccine for the age group.
- "Health Canada was the first regulator to fully approve our COVID-19 vaccine, and we are pleased they have taken this important step to expand this authorization to children aged 6 to11 years," Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel noted.
- In the U.S., only Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 shot is available for use in the age group.