SPAC FRSG and EO Charging scrap merger deal over market conditions

SPAC First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (FRSG) and Juuce Ltd., also known as EO Charging, have mutually terminated their merger agreement due to unfavorable market conditions.

Based in the UK, EO Charging provides EV charging solutions for home, business and commercial fleets, with approximately 50,000 chargers deployed in over 35 countries. Commercial customers include Amazon, Tesco, DHL and Uber.

FRSG and EO Charging announced their intention to merge in August 2001 in a deal that would’ve transformed EO Charging into a US publicly traded company. The deal valued the combined company at around $675M.