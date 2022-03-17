Ping An Insurance's (OTCPK:PNGAY) full year results on Thursday highlighted the company's property & casualty insurance segment improving from year-ago levels.

Specifically, its combined ratio of 98.0% in 2021 improved by 1.1 percentage points and underwriting profit of RMB 5,136M ($810K).

Looking at its life and health insurance business, first-year premium per agent grew more than 22% Y/Y in 2021, the company noted.

Overall its operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company climbed 6.1% Y/Y to RMB 147,961M. Net profit of RMB 36,336M jumped 25.6% and non-performing loan ratio of 1.02% improved by 0.16 percentage points.

The company's retail customers totaled over 227M, of whom 39.3% held multiple contracts with different subsidiaries. New financing scale achieved through corporate business cross-selling increased 26.9% Y/Y.

As Ping An (PNGAY) uses artificial intelligence to develop its financial businesses, sales realized by AI service representatives increased 66% Y/Y to approximately RMB 275.8B in 2021. Looking forward, the China-based insurer "will comprehensively strengthen high-quality business development centering on life insurance reform and digital empowerment," said Chairman Ma Mingzhe.

At the end of January, Ping An's subsidiary got approved to restructure New Founder Group.