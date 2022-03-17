Precious metals miners are in rally mode as precious metals and commodity prices surge, after Russia said reports of progress in negotiations with Ukraine are "wrong," and the dollar drops.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.1% at $1,949.60/oz, bouncing from four straight daily declines, and May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +4.1% at $25.74/oz, a day after losing 1.8%.

Among major movers in the mining sector: NYSE:NGD +9.8%, IAG +8.5%, AG +6.6%, SVM +6.6%, SSRM +6.5%, GORO +6%, PAAS +4.9%, AU +4.6%, HMY +4.5%, AUY +4.3%, BTG +4.3%, KGC +4.1%, AGI +3.8%, AEM +3.4%, GOLD +3.4%.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, NYSEARCA:GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

The U.S. Federal Reserve's 25-basis point rate hike was in line with expectations and came against the backdrop of surging prices, so it did not hurt gold's appeal as an inflation hedge.

The Fed's "meek" response to soaring inflation helped gold, GoldSilver Central's Brian Lan tells Reuters. "People will see that it is still good to hold gold because .25% doesn't even rock the boat."

Supportive factors for gold "include geopolitical risks from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, still very negative real interest rates, and investors seeking shelter from higher interest rates and resulting in poor bond returns," U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Rob Haworth tells MarketWatch.

Some commodity strategists such as Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin expect Fed rate hikes actually will prove bullish for gold, given that some previous rate hike cycles supported prices for the metal.

Taking the opposite view, Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling has said upcoming interest rate hikes are "putting a ceiling on gold, with its lack of yield making it less attractive in a climate of rising interest rates."