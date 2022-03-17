Aurora Innovation rallies as autonomous vehicle tech progresses

Mar. 17, 2022 11:40 AM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Aurora Innovation (AUR +11.9%) posted a strong gain on Thursday as shares continue to bounce off the post-SPAC low from last week.

Earlier this week, Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) announced that it developed a hardware kit that is transferable between vehicles

"We’ve developed the Aurora Driver with a Common Core of Technology to work across multiple vehicle types. A Common Core means that every learning, development, improvement, and cost reduction benefits all Aurora Driver-powered vehicles. For the same reason, we’ve developed a Common Core of hardware. We use the same computer and sensors—powerful high-resolution cameras, long-range proprietary FirstLight lidar, and imaging radar that sees through inclement weather—to power our cars and trucks."

The self-driving vehicle technology company noted that hardware optimized for common requirements and made transferable across vehicles could enable the rapid development of self-driving technology at scale.

Looking ahead, Aurora Innovation (AUR) will unveil its Toyota Sienna fleet in the coming weeks and release Aurora Driver Beta 2.0.

Last month, Aurora Innovation (AUR) announced a partnership with US Express.

