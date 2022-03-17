Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF -2.3%), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF -2.4%), and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS -2.0%) to Peer Perform from Outperform as he grows "incrementally cautious on the low-end consumer."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened concern about increased inflationary pressures on issuers with elevated exposure to low-end consumers. Risk-reward favors issuers more weighted toward prime and super-prime credit, chiefly American Express (AXP +2.4%) and Discover Financial (DFS -2.0%), both rated at Outperform.

"Even if a peaceful settlement is reached, we see significant risk that higher commodity prices will continue to stoke inflationary pressures (especially if Russia remains isolated), translating into faster-than-previously expected credit normalization headwinds, particularly for issuers with outsized exposure to the low-end consumer," Carcache wrote in a note to clients.

He also sees some longer-term risk for private label issuers from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's focus on late fees. "While we do not view the risk of any CFPB action on late fees as imminent, we do believe an eventual forced reduction in late fees is likely," he wrote. That's pertinent for Synchrony (SYF) and Alliance Data (ADS).

