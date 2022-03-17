Jefferies has started coverage of Nokia (NOK +0.6%) at a Buy, expecting a strong year for European telecom equipment even with some pressure easing off global wireless spending further in the future.

It's initiating Ericsson (ERIC +1.1%) at Hold, noting upside may be limited by the breach of its DPA with the Justice Dept., as well as peaking margins in its network operations.

Both Nokia and Ericsson should see sales acceleration this year, though, thanks to a "sharp" increase in U.S. capital expenditures: Spending from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile is expected to grow 13% amid accelerated deployment of C-band wireless spectrum. Meanwhile, spending in Europe and Latin America is also expected to rise on increased 5G rollouts.

The two companies should continue to pick up market share outside of China as well, at the expense of Huawei, the firm says.

Nokia in particular should see expanding margins this year after some one-off effects in 2021, thanks to sales growth and efficiency improvements, while Ericsson's are showing signs of "plateauing."

The firm also reiterated a Buy rating on Spirent Communications (OTCPK:SPMYY), expecting to see evidence of revenue acceleration along with margin expansion.

Nokia also saw an upgrade at Raymond James this week, as the firm noted an improving competitive position as well as more confidence in management.