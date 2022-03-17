Cathie Wood’s ARKK suffers as two-thirds of its holdings fell to 52-week lows this week

The bloodbath for Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) continues, despite the fund being up slightly on Thursday. Wood’s ETF is -36% YTD and is currently working towards its fifth straight downward month. Meanwhile, this week has been particularly difficult, as 23 of its 35 holdings fell to 52-week trading lows -- about two-thirds of the total.

This spiral has taken a heavy toll on some of ARKK’s biggest holdings. Eight of the stocks hitting yearly trading lows fall inside ARKK’s top 10 weighted positions, which have a combined representation of 42.6%. Additionally, some of ARKK’s holdings also plummeted to record trading lows as well, and some just missed yearly lows but hovered near them.

Below is a list of the 23 stocks Wood and ARKK hold that have plunged to 52-week lows this week:

(TDOC), (ROKU), (ZM), (COIN), (EXAS), (U), (TWLO), (PATH), (SPOT), (BEAM), (SHOP), (DKNG), (FATE), (PD), (TXG), (RBLX), (NVTA), (PACB), (VCYT), (SE), (DNA), (TWST), (TSP).

As the first quarter of the year is approaching its conclusion, 34 of the 35 ARKK holdings sit in negative territory year-to-date. Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is the ETFs lone bright spot in 2022 as the stock is +23.6%. That said, the stock is down 24% over the past six months and -41.8% over a one-year period.

ARKK’s worst-performing stock on the year is TuSimple Holdings, which is -66.1% in 2022 and holds a 0.90% weighting in ARKK. Furthermore, 30 of the 36 holdings are sub 20% this year as well.

Below is a spreadsheet of ARKK and its year-to-date performance, along with each of its holdings in weighted order with their year-to-date performance. See also how Wood’s innovative fund matched up with the household QQQ ETF.