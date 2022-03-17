Hot Stocks: Berkshire ups OXY stake; LICY, AVAV rally; ACN warns of Russia-Ukraine impact

Investors keyed into Warren Buffett's ongoing bet on the oil market in Thursday's midday trading, sending Occidental (NYSE:OXY) higher on news of an increased stake from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B).

Li-Cycle (LICY) was another major gainer in intraday action, pushed higher by strong earnings figures. Meanwhile, AeroVironment (AVAV) continued to push higher, as investors bet that its drones could be used in the defense of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Accenture (ACN) lost ground during the session, dragged down by earnings news. Investors worried that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could threaten the firm's otherwise rosy financial situation.

Gainers

Occidental (OXY) rallied almost 8% in midday trading on news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has raised its stake in the oil company. The investing vehicle for the world's fifth-richest person increased its total stake in OXY to about 14.6%.

In a regulatory filing, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it has purchased 16.2M shares in the past week. This brings the firm's total OXY holdings to 136.4M shares.

In other news, higher metal prices led to a massive revenue surge for Li-Cycle (LICY), sparking a nearly 8% midday advance in its stock. The battery recycling company said its revenue jumped 277%. At the same time, the firm reported a quarterly profit compared to a loss posted in the same period last year.

Elsewhere in the market, AeroVironment (AVAV) added to its recent gains, climbing nearly 15% after posting a rally of almost 10% the previous day. The recent upswing followed news on Wednesday that the U.S. government is considering providing the firm's Switchblade killer drones to Ukraine.

Decliner

Accenture (ACN) edged down in intraday action following the release of its quarterly report. The company topped expectations with its latest results but warned that it could feel an impact from the Russia-Ukraine war.

The company predicted full-year revenue growth of 24% to 26%. However, the firm raised concerns about the impact of the European conflict, saying its estimates don't include the prospect of a significant escalation of the clash or a major economic disruption caused by a broadening of its scope.

