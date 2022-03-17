TerrAscend (TRSSF +8.7%) is rising Thursday for the third straight session after the U.S. Multi-State Operator of cannabis reported its financials for Q4 2021.

Despite lower-than-expected quarterly sales and Q1 2022 guidance, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic has raised his price target for the stock, noting, among others, the company’s potential in New Jersey.

Zuanic argues that during a meeting scheduled for later this month, NJ Cannabis Control Commission (CRC) is expected to clear certain medical stores to sell recreational cannabis subject to the approval of townships. While there could be a potential one-month lag for processing, TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) could begin supplies to third-party stores as soon as early April, Zuanic predicts.

He reiterated the Overweight rating and set a 12-month per share of $7.90 for the stock, up from $7.65 previously, to imply a premium of ~60% to the last close.

“In a sector lacking near-term catalysts, stocks with exposure to NJ (likely to begin rec sales in 2Q22), such as TerrAscend, should outperform in 2H22, in our view,” he wrote.

Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) is also among notable gainers in the cannabis space today. The company announced the opening of its second New Jersey dispensary in August.