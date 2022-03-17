Apellis Pharmaceuticals added to US Focus List at Citi; sees 79% upside
Mar. 17, 2022 12:18 PM ETApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi is maintaining its buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS +1.0%) and has added the company to its US Focus List.
- The firm also increased its price target to $81 from $74 (~79% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz said that recent data on on two late-stage trials for geographic atrophy candidate pegcetacoplan "substantially erase investor concerns that DERBY was a failed trial."
- He added that the data "convincingly demonstrated that longer duration magnifies the treatment effect predictably" and raised pegcetacoplan's chance of success to 90% from 75%.
