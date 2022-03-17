ApeCoin tokens crash after airdrop to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Mar. 17, 2022

  • ApeCoin (APE-USD) tokens are plummeting Thursday after the cryptocurrency was airdropped to Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most popular non-fungible token collections.
  • In less than a day, the virtual currency has fallen to sub $8 from a peak of $39.40 as selling pressure takes hold. ApeCoin (APE-USD) is already ranked the 49th largest crypto with a $2.03B market cap, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It has 277.5M coins in circulating supply which is more than the maximum 21M Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) that exist.
  • Owners of Bored Ape NFTs were each airdropped 10K ApeCoins, with 15% of the total supply being available to claim Thursday morning, CoinDesk reported. 47% of the remaining supply will be sent to the Ape DAO treasury, 16% to parent company Yuga Labs, 14% to launch contributors and 8% to the Bored Ape NFT founders.
  • Previously, (Feb. 3) Bored Ape's Yuga Labs was in funding talks with Andreessen Horowitz.
