Cardinal Health gains on vague takeover speculation
Mar. 17, 2022 12:24 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)MCK, ABC
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) rose 5.1% after some vague speculation about potential takeover interest from private equity firms.
- Cardinal Health (CAH) could be of possible interest to PE firms, Gordon Haskett speculated earlier in an item that traders were circulating. To be clear, the item doesn't say anywhere that PE firms are circling the drug distributor.
- The Gordon Haskett item centered around the idea that Cardinal (CAH) could become a target for an activist due to its stock underperformance relative to peers AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson (MCK).
