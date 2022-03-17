Guess pops up after margins expansion in Q4 earnings results
Mar. 17, 2022 12:24 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Guess (GES +8.3%) trades higher despite the company reporting miss on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $799.93M (+23.4% Y/Y) misses consensus by $5.99M. It takes the full-year revenue to $2.59B (+38% Y/Y).
- Operating margin expanded 4.2% to 15.7% Y/Y. The increase is linked to higher initial markups, lower markdowns and lower occupancy costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of negative comps sales in Europe and higher inbound freight costs.
- GAAP EPS of $1.04; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 misses by $0.01.
- "We started the new year with a strong position to drive growth and leverage our global network to build a bigger business through increased comparable store sales and category expansion, digital growth and continued expansion of our wholesale business and store base," said CEO Carlos Alberini.
- The company has also increased its share repurchase authorization by $100M, leaving a new capacity of $249M under the buyback program.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be up in the low-single digits Y/Y and and operating margin to reach approximately 10.5%.
- Now Read: Guess names Dennis Secor as interim CFO, effective Apr. 1, 2022.