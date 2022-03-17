Bank of America (BAC -0.8%) is poised to benefit more from the Federal Reserve's additional expected rate hikes than any other large bank that Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo covers, he said in a note to clients, reflecting his theme of "NII [net interest income] to the sky."

"Cyclically, BAC previously front-loaded costs to increase primary checking accounts and grow deposits at levels that far outpaced the industry, and it is now well positioned to better leverage these efforts," Mayo wrote. "Indeed, the higher rate backdrop helps BAC more than peers given $2T of mostly sticky, low-cost deposits (half consumer) that should help fund higher yielding securities and loans, helping NIM [net interest margin] and NII."

Specifically, the bank has $1T of low-cost retail deposits that are mostly price insensitive, at least for the first four to five rate hikes. Those are funding ~$600M of floating rate loans, Mayo estimates.

The remaining $1T of deposits should be more price sensitive "but not so much as to push deposit betas toward 20%-25% anytime soon, in our view." He expects that Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) deposit beta will stay below management guidance for the first few Fed hikes.

And with BAC front-loading its spending on new investments, rate benefits should fall to the bottom line.

With the Fed increasing rate hike expectations, some investors see a higher risk of recession, though that's not Mayo's view. Still, Bank of America's (BAC) consumer subprime/low prime loans have declined to ~6% from 20-25% since the 2008 financial crisis, and most of its commercial loans qualify as investment grade, the analyst said.

Mayo lifts its Street-high 2022 EPS estimate for BAC to $3.45 from $3.40 and its 2023-2025 estimates by $0.10 each to $4.10, $4.60, and $4.95.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve hikes interest rate by 25 bps, first hike since 2018