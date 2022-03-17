Semtech reports significant growth in Q4 report, sees upside potential in outlook; analysts indicate raised price targets

Mar. 17, 2022 12:49 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Electronic technician holding tweezers and assemblin a circuit board.

krystiannawrocki/E+ via Getty Images

  • Semtech (SMTC +4.3%) reported Q4 net sales of $190.6M from $164.7M in year ago quarter, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53 compared to $0.24 earlier and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.51 earlier.
  • The company reported record GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins which grew 310 basis points to 64.1% and 300 basis points to 64.5% Y/Y, respectively.
  • LoRa-enabled net sales stood at $41.7M for the quarter; for FY22, record wireless and sensing products group net sales up 38.7% driven by $134.1M of LoRa-enabled net sales, which grew 52.6%.
  • During the year, the company repurchased 1.8M shares for $129.7M.
  • 1Q23 Outlook: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $195 to $205M; GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 63.8% to 64.8%; GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.58; capex are seen to be ~$10M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for 1Q23 revenue stands at $192.33M while non-GAAP EPS is seen at $0.47.
  • FY23 Outlook: Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 64.2% to 65.2%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is seen ranging between $0.72 to $0.80.

Analyst Ratings:

  • While maintaining its Buy rating, B.Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the firm's price target on Semtech to $87 from $83; analyst cites the company's "fractionally better" Q4 results and more material Q1 outlook upside exceeded his preview expectation.
  • Susquehanna also raised PT to$75 from$69, maintaining his neutral rating as earnings are driven by LoRa and PON while record gross margins are expected to continue expanding; he remains on sidelines as he awaits opportunistically for a better entry.
  • Wells Fargo lowered PT to $85 from $100 to adjust for lower peer group valuation multiples.
