JPMorgan sent funds for Russian bond interest payments to Citigroup - Bloomberg

Mar. 17, 2022

JP Morgan Chase and Co



  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.4%) has processed funds allocated for interest payments on dollar bonds held by the Russian government and transmitted the money to Citigroup (C +0.2%), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) was the correspondent bank Russia used to send the payment to Citi (NYSE:C), which is acting as payment agent on the bonds, the people told Bloomberg. JPMorgan first sought and received the required approvals from U.S. authorities before forwarding the money to Citi.
  • Global investors are keeping a close eye on Russia's ability to make payments on its debt. The Russian Finance Ministry said it had ordered its correspondent bank to make a $117M interest payment on March 14. But so far, bondholders in Europe have had no sign of the funds, Bloomberg said.
  • With the raft of sanctions placed on Russia and its increased isolation from global markets, the odds of Russia defaulting on its debt has jumped. International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva recently said she no longer considers a Russian default as improbable.
