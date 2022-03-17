Kiora gains on FDA Orphan Drug Designation for eye disease candidate

Mar. 17, 2022 1:05 PM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX +36.7%) a development stage pharmaceutical company has added more than a third on Thursday so far after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it Orphan Drug Designation for an experimental therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.
  • According to a federal database, the company was awarded the designation on Thursday for a candidate identified as "benzyl ethyl aminoazobenzene quaternary ammonium” in generic terms.
  • With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.
  • In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.

  • Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetically driven eye diseases involving the retina. In Q3 2022, Kiora (KPRX) plans to start a Phase 1b trial for its experimental therapy KIO-301 targeting the later-stage of the indication.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.