Kiora gains on FDA Orphan Drug Designation for eye disease candidate
Mar. 17, 2022 1:05 PM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX +36.7%) a development stage pharmaceutical company has added more than a third on Thursday so far after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it Orphan Drug Designation for an experimental therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.
- According to a federal database, the company was awarded the designation on Thursday for a candidate identified as "benzyl ethyl aminoazobenzene quaternary ammonium” in generic terms.
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.
- In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.
Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetically driven eye diseases involving the retina. In Q3 2022, Kiora (KPRX) plans to start a Phase 1b trial for its experimental therapy KIO-301 targeting the later-stage of the indication.