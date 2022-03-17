Sierra Wireless, T-Mobile expand wholesale partenrship
Mar. 17, 2022 1:26 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR), TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless (SWIR +2.2%) is touting a stronger wholesale partnership with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3%), with an expanded deal boosting its Smart Connectivity service.
- Along with strengthening Sierra Wireless' Low Power Wide Area connectivity, its customers can also tap T-Mobile 5G along with 4G ultra-high-data offers for applications that need high throughput and low latency (security/surveillance, telehealth, digital vending, signage, and others).
- The new deal "further strengthens Sierra Wireless’ IoT connectivity offering by combining our purpose-built IoT network and management tools along with LPWA, 4G LTE and 5G coverage from T-Mobile’s powerful mobile network,” says Sierra Wireless' Jim Ryan.
- Sierra Wireless has traded sharply higher since an easy beat in its fourth-quarter earnings three weeks ago.