  • Sierra Wireless (SWIR +2.2%) is touting a stronger wholesale partnership with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3%), with an expanded deal boosting its Smart Connectivity service.
  • Along with strengthening Sierra Wireless' Low Power Wide Area connectivity, its customers can also tap T-Mobile 5G along with 4G ultra-high-data offers for applications that need high throughput and low latency (security/surveillance, telehealth, digital vending, signage, and others).
  • The new deal "further strengthens Sierra Wireless’ IoT connectivity offering by combining our purpose-built IoT network and management tools along with LPWA, 4G LTE and 5G coverage from T-Mobile’s powerful mobile network,” says Sierra Wireless' Jim Ryan.
  • Sierra Wireless has traded sharply higher since an easy beat in its fourth-quarter earnings three weeks ago.
