Homeshare spending soars in positive sign for Airbnb

Mar. 17, 2022 1:32 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB), VCSA, EXPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

M Science reported a big burst of recent activity in the homeshare sector.

Analyst Michael Erstad and team said the homeshare industry just had its strongest week on an absolute basis that M Science has seen.

Spending on the homeshare industry was up by 67.6% compared to 2019 levels for the week ending on March 6. On an absolute basis, volume trends rose relative to the previous week, and were slightly below the all-time highs seen in June of 2019. Of note, average order value remains very elevated. "Strong AOV growth is likely stemming from a higher average daily rate and longer stays, observed M Science.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is still the homeshare leader with 71.7% of the market.

Meanwhile, Expedia Group's (NASDAQ:EXPE) VRBO’s market share decreased, with total share of 23.8% through the week ending on March 6. Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) continued to make up a relatively small portion of the industry.

Also of interest, Airbnb's (ABNB) cancellation rate for the week stood at 10.4%. While the cancellation rate was elevated for several weeks since mid-December, cancellations are observed to have tempered in recent weeks.

Sector watch: These travel and leisure stocks are gaining because vacations are still a go

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.