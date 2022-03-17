Homeshare spending soars in positive sign for Airbnb

M Science reported a big burst of recent activity in the homeshare sector.

Analyst Michael Erstad and team said the homeshare industry just had its strongest week on an absolute basis that M Science has seen.

Spending on the homeshare industry was up by 67.6% compared to 2019 levels for the week ending on March 6. On an absolute basis, volume trends rose relative to the previous week, and were slightly below the all-time highs seen in June of 2019. Of note, average order value remains very elevated. "Strong AOV growth is likely stemming from a higher average daily rate and longer stays, observed M Science.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is still the homeshare leader with 71.7% of the market.

Meanwhile, Expedia Group's (NASDAQ:EXPE) VRBO’s market share decreased, with total share of 23.8% through the week ending on March 6. Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) continued to make up a relatively small portion of the industry.

Also of interest, Airbnb's (ABNB) cancellation rate for the week stood at 10.4%. While the cancellation rate was elevated for several weeks since mid-December, cancellations are observed to have tempered in recent weeks.

Sector watch: These travel and leisure stocks are gaining because vacations are still a go