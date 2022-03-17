Over 30 generic manufacturers agree to make Pfizer COVID-19 pill

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced on Thursday that nearly three dozen companies signed agreements to manufacture the generic versions of the oral COVID-19 therapy developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

The sublicence agreements follow a voluntary licensing agreement signed by MPP and Pfizer (PFE) in November 2021 to serve medicines for countries home to about 53% of the global population, the United Nations-backed organization said.

The deals will enable over 95 low- and middle-income countries to access the treatment, a combination of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) in Israel and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SFOSF) in China are also included among 35 generic drugmakers selected for the production.

Read: China recently added Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID-19 therapy branded as Paxlovid to its pandemic guidelines in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.