Senators move forward with bill to ban Russian uranium imports, Cameco takes off
Mar. 17, 2022 2:05 PM ETRNFTF, SRUUF, URA, CCJBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Four Senators introduced a bill Thursday to ban imports of Russian uranium.
- Recent sanctions have restricted oil, natural gas and coal imports, but left the world's leading producer of enriched uranium free to trade with US utilities.
- Russia's Rosatom accounts for ~35% of the world's enriched uranium supply, versus Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) at ~4% of global oil supply.
- The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) is up ~4% on the news.
- North American uranium producers (URA) are also trading higher, with Cameco (CCJ) +8%.
- A Russian import ban, if passed, would come just as Cameco (CCJ) calls for the start of bullish contracting cycle.