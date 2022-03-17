Cinedigm takes stake in Roundtable, sets multi-film deal
Mar. 17, 2022 2:18 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cinedigm (CIDM +2.5%) is taking a minority stake in Roundtable Entertainment as part of a broad strategic partnership covering financing of original films to see distribution on Cinedigm's streaming networks (and others).
- The partnership includes co-financing and co-owning a series of films, and launching "multiple" enthusiast streaming channels together.
- As part of the minority investment, Cinedigm's Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka will take a seat on Roundtable's board.
- The partnership is kicking off with a 10-picture, $15 million slate of thrillers, starting with All My Friends are Dead.