Cinedigm takes stake in Roundtable, sets multi-film deal

Mar. 17, 2022 2:18 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Multimedia video wall television broadcast

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (CIDM +2.5%) is taking a minority stake in Roundtable Entertainment as part of a broad strategic partnership covering financing of original films to see distribution on Cinedigm's streaming networks (and others).
  • The partnership includes co-financing and co-owning a series of films, and launching "multiple" enthusiast streaming channels together.
  • As part of the minority investment, Cinedigm's Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka will take a seat on Roundtable's board.
  • The partnership is kicking off with a 10-picture, $15 million slate of thrillers, starting with All My Friends are Dead.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.