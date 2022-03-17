Textron (TXT +1.6%) powers to a two-month high after agreeing to acquire Slovenia-based electric aircraft maker Pipistrel for €218M ($242.6M) in cash.

Upon the deal's close, Textron says it will form a new Textron eAviation business segment to be focused on the development of sustainable aircraft, which will include Pipistrel.

In 2020, Pipistrel's Velis Electro became the world's first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full-type European Aviation Safety Agency certification.

Pipistrel founder and CEO Ivo Boscarol will remain a minority shareholder as well as Chairman Emeritus, consulting on product plans and strategies for two years.

Weighed by labor shortages and supply chain slowdowns, Textron's Q4 earnings missed estimates and revenues fell 9% Y/Y.