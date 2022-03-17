Restaurant Brands starts the process of pulling out of Russia

Restaurant Brands International (QSR +0.7%) has already begun the process of disposing ownership stakes in Russian joint ventures that it holds stakes in, according to Bloomberg.

"While we would like to do this immediately, it is clear that it will take some time to do so based on the terms of our existing joint venture agreement," reads a company statement.

Restaurants Brands International (NYSE:QSR) noted that its primary operator of Burger King locations in Russia has refused to suspend operations. QSR has already has suspended corporate support for the Russian market, including operations, marketing, and supply chain support in addition to refusing approvals for new investment and expansion.

