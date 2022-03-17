Robinhood settles with Vermont regulators over trading platform outages

  • Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Wednesday has reached a $640K settlement with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation over outages on the company's brokerage platform.
  • The agreement comes after Robinhood (HOOD) experienced a raft of disruptions on its brokerage application at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 40 customers in Vermont have complained to the VDFR or Robinhood.
  • The state regulator also noticed that Robinhood's (HOOD) automated process for approving investor applications wasn't thorough enough to choose which customers should have access to risky advanced options and margin trading features.
  • “The settlement resolves historical matters that do not reflect Robinhood today,” spokeswoman Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay told Bloomberg Thursday.
  • At the end of June 2021, Robinhood got fined with a record ~$70M penalty by Finra.
