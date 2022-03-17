Commercial Metals slips despite big jump in quarterly profit

Mar. 17, 2022 2:54 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Scrap metal being poured into an Electric Arc Furnace at a Steel Factory

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

Commercial Metals (CMC -1.7%) shares turn lower in choppy trading after reporting FQ2 adjusted earnings that beat expectations, but shipment volumes of finished steel fell 10% Y/Y, affected by widespread weather challenges as well as unusually strong shipments in the prior-year quarter.

Q2 net income jumped by nearly 6x to $383.3M from $66.4M a year ago, as the price of finished steel products continued to rise in the quarter, boosting the company's margins, and net sales rose by a third to ~$2B.

Commercial Metals said its North America segment reported record margins on sales of both steel products and raw materials in Q2, with steel products enjoying four straight quarters of Y/Y margin expansion.

The company's Q2 North America average selling price for steel products increased by $346/ton Y/Y while the cost of scrap utilized rose $92/ton, resulting a $254/ton Y/Y increase in margin over scrap.

The company said it anticipates a strong FY 2022 financial and operational performance, and has seen no disruptions to its operations, workforce or end-market demand from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Shipment volumes of finished steel products have historically increased from second quarter levels, driven by seasonal factors, and we expect shipments during [FQ3] to follow these trends... with margins remaining at high levels," the company said.

Commercial Metals shares have gained 44% during the past year and 13% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.