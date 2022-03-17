Commercial Metals (CMC -1.7%) shares turn lower in choppy trading after reporting FQ2 adjusted earnings that beat expectations, but shipment volumes of finished steel fell 10% Y/Y, affected by widespread weather challenges as well as unusually strong shipments in the prior-year quarter.

Q2 net income jumped by nearly 6x to $383.3M from $66.4M a year ago, as the price of finished steel products continued to rise in the quarter, boosting the company's margins, and net sales rose by a third to ~$2B.

Commercial Metals said its North America segment reported record margins on sales of both steel products and raw materials in Q2, with steel products enjoying four straight quarters of Y/Y margin expansion.

The company's Q2 North America average selling price for steel products increased by $346/ton Y/Y while the cost of scrap utilized rose $92/ton, resulting a $254/ton Y/Y increase in margin over scrap.

The company said it anticipates a strong FY 2022 financial and operational performance, and has seen no disruptions to its operations, workforce or end-market demand from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Shipment volumes of finished steel products have historically increased from second quarter levels, driven by seasonal factors, and we expect shipments during [FQ3] to follow these trends... with margins remaining at high levels," the company said.

Commercial Metals shares have gained 44% during the past year and 13% YTD.