Norway to expand drilling opportunities in new licensing round

  • Norway will offer new licenses to drill for oil and gas in the Arctic, North Sea and Barents, the Government announced Thursday.
  • In last year's round of licensing, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF) and Var Energies won a majority of newly awarded blocks.
  • In the past several years, US majors have retrenched to the shale patch, with Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), Conoco (COP), and Marathon (MRO) all exiting Norway.
  • Whether high prices and increased geopolitical risk are enough to bring Majors back to the Norwegian continental shelf remains to be seen; however, increased acreage and decreased competition bode well for the existing producers.
