PancakeSwap tokens jump 20% after alliance with Binance
Mar. 17, 2022 3:15 PM ETPancakeSwap (CAKE-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PancakeSwap (CAKE-USD) tokens are climbing 20% Thursday after it teamed up with the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to lower the barrier to decentralized finance.
- The token reached as high as $7.19 per token earlier in the session, but still well below its all-time high of $42.59 in April 2021, recently changing hands at $6.49.
- Regarding the collaboration, Binance and PancakeSwap are beta launching the so-called PancakeSwap Mini Program in the Binance mobile app, according to a blog post. Together with the Binance DeFi wallet, the Mini Program allows users to create a wallet, transfer funds and use PancakeSwap all in one place.
- Earlier, ApeCoin tokens crashed after it airdropped to Bored Ape Yacht Club.