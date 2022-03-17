Viatris wins Tecfidera patent battle as court denies Biogen’s petition
Mar. 17, 2022 3:22 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS), BIIBPFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Generic drugmaker, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) announced on Thursday that a U.S. appeals court denied Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) request to reconsider a prior decision upholding the invalidity of a U.S. patent covering the company’s multiple sclerosis therapy, Tecfidera.
- The dispute relates to Biogen's (BIIB) U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514 for Tecfidera. The ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit invalidates the '514 patent.
- In 2020, the first therapeutically equivalent generic to Tecfidera was launched by Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which joined Pfizer (PFE) spinoff Upjohn to form Viatris (VTRS) in November 2020.
With multiple generics in the market, Tacfidera revenue will continue to erode in 2022 compared to the prior year due to rising competition, Biogen (BIIB) cautioned investors in its latest 10-K filing.